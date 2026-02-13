World skydiving champion dies in Mont Blanc fall

Pierre Wolnik killed in wingsuit accident.

Others are reading now

A two-time world wingsuit skydiving champion has died after his parachute failed to open during a jump over Mont Blanc.

Pierre Wolnik, 37, was attempting a high-risk free-fall when the accident happened.

Fatal alpine jump

According to French newspaper Le Figaro, Wolnik leapt from a helicopter on February 7 above the Mont Blanc massif in the French Alps.

The plan was to free-fall for several seconds before deploying his parachute for a controlled landing.

However, the parachute did not open, and Wolnik fell to his death. First responders located his body in the village of Les Bossons, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also read

Decorated athlete

Wolnik was a prominent figure in international skydiving. The New York Post reported that he won the Freefly World Championship in 2022 and 2024.

He was also a member of the French team preparing for the 2026 FAI World Championships.

In addition to competing, Wolnik worked as a videographer for the Fédération Française de Parachutisme, filming jumps and sharing footage with followers online.

Tributes pour in

Yves-Marie Guillaud, president of the Fédération Française de Parachutisme, paid tribute on Facebook, writing: “The entire sport skydiving community mourns the loss of a talented young man with such a warm smile.”

“Our condolences go first and foremost to his family and loved ones, but also to his teammates and the entire French national artistic skydiving team, and more generally to all French national teams. May the memory of this exceptional skydiver fill our hearts as skydivers.”

Also read

The federation also wrote on Instagram: “Today, the entire sport parachuting community mourns and pays tribute to a young man renowned for his talent and exceptional character.”

Weeks before the accident, Wolnik had shared a video of winter training in a wind tunnel, captioned: “Nothing beats winter four-way training at home.”

Sources: Le Figaro, New York Post, Fédération Française de Parachutisme