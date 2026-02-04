Trump issues stark warning as Iran nuclear talks resume

Rhetoric between Washington and Tehran has sharpened once again as diplomats prepare to return to the negotiating table. With talks set to resume in Turkey, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a blunt message about what could follow if no agreement is reached.

Others are reading now

The comments come amid rising military tension in the region and renewed focus on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, reports WP Wiadomości.

Warning before talks

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said the United States was prepared for any outcome as negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme resume later this week.

“If we don’t work something out, something bad will probably happen,” Trump said.

According to wp wiadomości, talks are scheduled for Friday in Istanbul. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi are expected to attend, alongside representatives from Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Military signal

Trump underscored his warning by pointing to the U.S. military presence near Iran.

Also read

“We now have ships sailing to Iran, big, biggest, and best,” the president said.

“We’ll see how it all works out. If we can work something out, that would be great, but if not, something bad will probably happen,” he added.

Trump again stressed that he would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, a position that has defined his approach to Tehran throughout his presidency.

Pentagon backs line

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced the president’s message, saying Washington still prefers diplomacy but is ready to escalate if talks fail.

“The president has been clear from the beginning, just as he was before Operation Midnight Hammer, that Iran will not have a nuclear capability. They can either negotiate on this front, or we have other options, which is why the War Department exists,” Hegseth said.

Also read

Operation Midnight Hammer, referenced by Hegseth, took place in the summer of 2025, when U.S. forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities in parallel with Israeli airstrikes.

Decision in Tehran

Hegseth said Trump’s preference remains a negotiated settlement, but insisted the responsibility now lies with Iran.

“The president doesn’t want to go down that road, but our job is to be ready. And of course we are, we are more than ready,” he said.

“Trump is committed to peace if Iran is serious about reaching an agreement. We’ll see; it depends on Iran,” the Pentagon chief added.

The Istanbul talks are taking place against a backdrop of heightened U.S. military deployments in the region, making the outcome potentially decisive for both diplomacy and regional stability.

Also read

Sources: wp wiadomości



