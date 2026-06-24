Trump privately urges Zelensky to act more boldly against Russia

High-stakes diplomacy often plays out behind closed doors.

When leaders meet behind closed doors, a single conversation can reshape the course of a brutal war. A fresh leak reveals how a shifting relationship in Washington could change everything, reports The Kyiv Independent.

A bold request

Ukraine has secured a powerful nod from Washington to dial up pressure on Russia. In a private meeting, Donald Trump reportedly told Volodymyr Zelensky to act “more boldly,” according to the Kyiv Independent.

The goal is to force Vladimir Putin into meaningful peace negotiations. A senior Ukrainian official stated that Trump shared his doubts about diplomatic breakthroughs without heavy leverage, noting, “Trump says he doesn’t really believe (Vladimir) Putin will do anything without pressure,”

Washington officials stopped short of confirming explicit support for strikes inside Russia. Strength remains the priority. A US official echoed this stance, stating that “President Trump believes in peace through strength,”

Bringing Putin over

For years, the Kremlin has avoided talks in neutral nations, demanding instead that Zelensky travel to Moscow. The Ukrainian leader flatly rejected that idea when speaking to reporters on June 17.

Zelensky made his boundaries clear. “I will not travel to Moscow to meet with Putin. We can meet in Turkey, Switzerland, or the Middle East,” he insisted.

To break the deadlock, Zelensky proposed a dramatic solution during their June 16 meeting. He suggested that Trump host a high-profile peace summit on American soil.

The senior Ukrainian official claimed the idea went down well. “Zelensky suggested to Trump that he bring Putin to America, and that would be perfect,” the source said, adding that “Donald liked the idea.”

Moving the needle

This diplomatic maneuvering matches a fierce escalation on the battlefield, where Ukrainian drones have been hitting targets deep inside Russia. Trump previously showed little hesitation about direct talks between the warring nations.

When asked about the prospect of negotiations, Trump shrugged off the tension. “I don’t mind,” he remarked, adding, “I mean, let them deal.”

With US weapon stockpiles strained by the war in Iran, Ukraine is also pushing to build Patriot missiles locally. Trump promised his administration would “take a look” at the proposal.

The summit concluded with a firm public message from the American president. Trump joined other G7 leaders in backing Ukraine, stating simply that “Russia should make a deal,”

Sources: The Kyiv Independent