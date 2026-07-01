Trump still hasn’t quit Kennedy Center fight as lawyers warn millions will be lost

The legal team introduced a completely new element to the ongoing court battle.

Legal battles over high-profile naming rights often take unexpected turns in the courtroom.

When massive amounts of money and political legacies are on the line, lawyers will look for any hidden leverage to tip the scales.

A sudden disclosure in a major cultural dispute has just blindsided legal observers.

A sudden disclosure

Government attorneys fighting to keep Donald Trump’s name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts just dropped a massive surprise.

The legal team introduced a completely new element to the ongoing court battle on Tuesday.

Department of Justice lawyers representing the center urged a federal appeals court to restore the president’s name immediately. They issued a stark warning about a massive financial threat facing the institution if they lose the case.

The attorneys claimed that removing the name puts hundreds of millions of dollars in gifts and pledges in serious jeopardy.

According to a report from The Atlantic cited by Raw Story, this endangered money belongs to a mysterious group called the Trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Foundation.

Hidden financial records

The foundation emerged suddenly, raising immediate red flags and catching many by surprise. Very little was known about the group until its sudden mention in court documents this month.

Official records show that the organization is not entirely new. On March 18, the Kennedy Center quietly amended the name of an existing nonprofit called the Kennedy Center Foundation, which was originally established in 2024.

The filings submitted to the District’s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection contain zero details about who actually runs the renamed foundation. Furthermore, the documents fail to identify which wealthy donors are threatening to withdraw their massive pledges, or how much money has been received.

Searching for leverage

General Counsel Elliot Berke signed the official document formalizing the sudden name change. He remains the only identified figure behind the quiet restructuring.

The Atlantic reported that the strategy appears designed to create legal leverage in the ongoing naming dispute. The center’s board also voted on June 12 to create a separate entity called the Trump Kennedy Center Fund.

“The Trump Kennedy Center Fund is intended to recognize President Donald J. Trump’s significant contributions and dedication to America’s premier cultural center, while furthering our founding mission like never before,” Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi said in a prepared statement.

Sources: The Atlantic, RawStory