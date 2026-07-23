Trump team refuses to rescue Tate brothers in high-stakes UK extradition fight

When internet stars build giant global brands, legal trouble follows fast.

Getting foreign leaders to step in and save someone from extradition is rarely as simple as making a noisy public appeal, reports LADBIBLE.

No political favors

Andrew and Tristan Tate recently learned that lesson after federal marshals arrested them in Miami. As reported by LADBIBLE, British authorities issued 38 new criminal charges.

Defense lawyers initially hinted that President Donald Trump might step in to block their transfer to London. That idea did not last long.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that federal officials will stay out of the legal battle. Rubio stated that “there’s no role for us to play at this moment or maybe ever in that regard.”

He added that “these cases have a process that they go through in the courts” and noted that “that’ll play itself out at this point.”

Fighting in court

The White House plans to let American judges decide the final outcome. A senior Trump administration official told Axios that “the US has an extradition treaty with the UK and the administration intends to honour it in this case.”

In response, defense attorney Joe McBride told the Press Association that presidential help was “not necessary” after all.

McBride stated that “we’re in a court of law” and promised that “we’re going to win on the merits of our case.”

He argued that “if Donald Trump parachuted in today from Air Force One and said ‘Stop everything’, like it would be a win for us, but we would not have won on the merits.” He added, “So right now… we’re not even asking for help.”

Serious criminal charges

This extradition battle follows a massive expansion of criminal charges across the Atlantic. According to the UK Crown Prosecution Service, the 38 new counts cover alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017.

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, face severe allegations including rape and human trafficking. Both brothers firmly deny any wrongdoing.

Sources: LADBIBLE, Axios, Press Association