Trump warns Iran: next strike could be “much worse”

U.S. President Donald Trump has again warned Iran of severe consequences if it does not reach a deal with Washington, framing the standoff as increasingly urgent and time-sensitive. His comments underline how strained diplomatic channels between the two countries remain, with threats now overshadowing negotiations.

The remarks were reported in a live update by TV 2 News.

Call for a deal

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump urged Iran to “sit down at the table” and negotiate what he described as a “fair and reasonable deal.” He repeated his long-standing demand that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons.

“Time is running out, and it is truly urgent,” Trump wrote, presenting talks as Iran’s last chance to avoid further escalation.

Threat of escalation

Trump warned that if Iran does not comply, the consequences would exceed previous U.S. military action. Referring to last summer’s U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, which he said caused “great destruction,” Trump added: “The next attack will be much worse! Don’t let it happen again.”

These statements reflect Trump’s position and claims; independent assessments of the impact of past strikes have not been cited in the TV 2 reporting.

Military pressure claimed

Alongside his diplomatic warning, Trump reiterated earlier claims that a large U.S. naval force is moving toward the region. He again mentioned a “massive war fleet,” including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The president presented the deployment as part of U.S. pressure on Iran, though details of its mission or timing were not independently confirmed in the liveblog.

Wider tensions

TV 2 News notes that Iran has become a central foreign policy challenge for Trump. He has previously threatened military intervention if Tehran does not halt its nuclear programme and if it continues violent repression of anti-government protests.

The United States has also announced increased military activity in the region, which officials say is intended to promote security and stability.

Uncertain path ahead

Trump’s latest warning highlights the fragile balance between diplomacy and confrontation. While he says negotiations remain possible, his language suggests that Washington is prepared to escalate if talks fail.

How Iran will respond to the renewed threats remains unclear, but the exchange adds to fears of further deterioration in relations between the two countries.

Sources: TV 2 News