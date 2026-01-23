Trump withdraws invitation to Canada to join his “Board of Peace”

Trump did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but it is likely connected to the Canadian Prime Ministers speech at the World Economic Forum earlier this week.

Thursday, the official charter of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace was ratified, and as the first members, including Trump, signed it, the Board of Peace was officially born.

According to a statement from The White House, the Board of Peace “stands ready to mobilize global resources, enforce accountability, and guide the implementation of the next critical phases of demilitarization, governance reform, and large-scale rebuilding.”

The idea for the board was originally brought forward as a way to bring peace between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza.

However, according to the BBC, the charter does not mention the Palestinian territory, and observers are instead voicing concern that Trump is trying to create a competitor to the UN.

60 invitations sent – and now one withdrawn

Prior to the creation of the board, some 60 nations were invited to join the Board of Peace, and according to the White House, 35 of them have expressed interest in joining.

But now, the invitation for Canada has been withdrawn, Trump announced in a post on Truth Social.

Tensions on display

Trump did not provide a reason for the withdrawal of the invitation, but Carney made a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this week, where the prime minister warned of a possible “rupture” in the US-led global order.

Carney urged so-called middle powers to work together against economic pressure from larger states, without naming the United States.

According to the BBC, Canada had signalled a willingness to join the board, but said it would not pay the $1bn fee to become a permanent member.

The fees are supposed to go to a fund aimed at rebuilding Gaza, a U.S. official said, CNN reported.

Chairman for life?

Earlier this week, ABC News cited a U.S. official as saying that Donald Trump, who is expected to become the chairman of the Board of Peace, can hold the position “until he resigns,” meaning he could hold the position for life.

According to Reuters, the charter of the Board of Peace states that the chairman will have the ability to veto decisions and remove members.

