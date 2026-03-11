From Kyoto to Copenhagen: Iconic streets travellers should walk at least once

Some of the most memorable travel experiences happen not inside landmarks, but along the streets that connect them. Walk long enough and a city begins to explain itself.

Others are reading now

In a feature on remarkable urban routes, The Telegraph highlights streets around the world that capture local character, history and daily life. Some are grand boulevards, others quiet paths, but all reward those who explore them on foot.

Many of the streets highlighted by the outlet carry centuries of history beneath their pavement.

London’s Strand is one example. The road links Trafalgar Square with the Royal Courts of Justice and passes historic institutions such as The Savoy and Charing Cross, considered the centre point of Britain’s road network. The street’s cultural reputation even inspired the lyric from Roxy Music: “Do the Strand!”

Further east, Damascus’s Straight Street traces an even older route. Known in Roman times as Via Recta, it is referenced in the Bible as the “street which is called Straight.” According to the British newspaper, the road dates back roughly 2,500 years. The UK Foreign Office currently advises against travel to Syria, though.

Another historic setting appears in Samarkand. The Registan, a grand square framed by three monumental madrasahs along Silk Road routes, remains one of Central Asia’s most striking architectural landmarks.

Also read

Streets shaped by culture

Other streets have become symbols of their cities because of the life that unfolds along them.

In Paris, the Champs-Élysées remains one of the world’s most recognised avenues. Stretching between the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde, it draws visitors with its cafés, luxury shops and theatres. The crowds are part of the experience.

Copenhagen offers a different atmosphere. Strøget, one of the world’s earliest large pedestrian shopping streets, runs from City Hall Square to Kongens Nytorv. Cafés spill onto the pavement, buskers perform, and shoppers move slowly through the historic centre.

Across the Atlantic, Broadway cuts through Manhattan for miles. It is synonymous with theatre and bright lights today, though its origins trace back to a Native American trading path.

Streets made for wandering

Some famous streets simply invite people to slow down.

Also read

Kyoto’s Philosopher’s Path follows a narrow canal lined with cherry trees. In spring, petals drift across the stone walkway, and the pace of the city seems to soften for a moment.

Los Angeles offers the opposite kind of spectacle. Sunset Boulevard stretches for more than 20 miles toward the Pacific, passing neighbourhoods tied to film, music and celebrity culture.

Then there is Ebenezer Place in Wick, Scotland. At just 6ft 9in long, it holds the Guinness World Record for the shortest street in the world.

Together, these places show that walking a street is often the simplest way to understanding a city.

Source: The Telegraph