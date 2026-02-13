Two killed in shooting at South Carolina State University

Classes canceled after campus gunfire.

Others are reading now

A shooting at South Carolina State University has left two people dead and another injured, prompting a campus lockdown and an ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred Thursday evening at a student housing complex.

Lockdown lifted

In a statement posted on Facebook, the university said a lockdown was issued at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time after reports of gunfire inside an apartment at the Hugine Suites residential complex.

By around 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, university officials lifted the lockdown, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the investigation.

Also read

Victims not identified

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the two people who died or provided an update on the condition of the injured person.

SLED investigators remain on site, the university said.

Campus patrols were increased, with assistance from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Classes canceled

All classes scheduled for Friday were canceled, and counseling services were made available to students.

Officials have not announced any suspect information.

Also read

The shooting follows a separate lockdown in October during homecoming celebrations, when two incidents left one person dead and two injured, according to NBC News. One of those shootings also occurred near Hugine Suites.

After the October violence, university officials said additional safety measures had been introduced, including controlled entry points for major events and increased camera monitoring.

The investigation into Thursday’s shooting remains ongoing.

Sources: South Carolina State University statements, PEOPLE, NBC News