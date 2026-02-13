JD Vance issues message to Team USA after being booed in Milan

Vice president responds after Milan boos.

Vice President JD Vance has called on American athletes to steer clear of political statements at the Winter Olympics, days after he and his wife were booed during the opening ceremony in Milan.

The reception drew attention both in the stadium and online, with footage capturing loud jeers as the couple appeared.

Booed in Milan

According to CBC’s live broadcast, the reaction included “whistling, jeering, some applause” as Vance was introduced.

Speaking later on CNN, Vance said athletes should focus on competition rather than politics.

“You’re there to play a sport, and you’re there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal,” he said. “You’re not there to pop off about politics.”

He added: “Yes, you’re going to have some Olympic athletes who pop off about politics. I feel like that happens at every Olympics.”

Call for unity

Vance encouraged athletes to promote unity while competing abroad.

“My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together, and when you’re representing the country, you’re representing Democrats and Republicans,” he said.

He also told reporters: “When Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback,” adding that representing the country should mean focusing on sport rather than criticizing the president overseas.

Athletes speak out

Some US athletes have publicly expressed mixed feelings about representing the country.

Curler Richard Ruohonen told reporters: “What’s happening in Minnesota is wrong. There’s no shades of grey. We love our country. We’re playing for Team USA.”

Skier Hunter Hess said it brings up “mixed emotions to represent the US right now.”

President Donald Trump later criticized one athlete’s remarks on Truth Social, calling her a “real Loser,” and said he was surprised by the booing of Vance.

The International Olympic Committee urged respect during the Games. IOC president Kirsty Coventry called on attendees to use the ceremony “as an opportunity to be respectful of each other.”

