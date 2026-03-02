U.S. Embassy issues security alert: Warns of possible terrorist attacks

A luxury hotel has already been hit following the outbreak of the war.

Following the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran, the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain has issued a security alert, warning of potential terrorist attacks.

In an update posted on X, the Embassy in Manama (the capital of Bahrain) reminds U.S. citizens to “excercise caution and maintain vigilance”, as drone and missile attacks from Iran continues.

“Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attack U.S. citizens abroad. Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks on Bahrain. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” the security alert continues.

Luxury hotel hit

Following the U.S., Israeli attack on Iran, a luxury hotel in Dubai was hit in a retaliatory attack by Iran.

Footage from the scene, verified by the BBC, showed fire breaking out at the Fairmont The Palm Hotel on Saturday.

According to local officials, four people were injured.

Sources: U.S. Embassy in Manama, BBC