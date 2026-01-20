U.S. general says Greenland issue will not put NATO in danger

Concerns about the future of NATO have resurfaced after renewed political tension surrounding Greenland.

But senior military leaders insist the alliance remains steady and focused on its core mission.

According to NATO’s top commander in Europe, recent statements from Washington have not altered the alliance’s military posture.

Political debate

U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich said that controversy linked to Greenland should be seen as a political issue rather than a military one.

“The Greenland issue is a political one, and at the military level we are focused on what we have always focused on, throughout the Alliance, to deter and defend the Alliance against any threat,” Grynkewich said.

He added that discussions with fellow chiefs of defence across NATO showed no disruption to operational commitments.

No shift in mission

Grynkewich, who serves as Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander of U.S. European Command, stressed that NATO’s mission remains unchanged.

“All the Chiefs of Defense that I have spoken to routinely, there has been no change in the fulfillment of our mission,” he said.

The general was responding to questions from journalists about whether the United States could potentially distance itself from the alliance.

Reassurance abroad

Earlier this month, Grynkewich also addressed the issue during a visit to Finland.

“I believe we are far from being in a crisis situation at the moment,” he said on January 9, offering further reassurance about the state of the alliance.

His remarks came amid growing public debate in Europe over the political fallout from U.S. statements regarding Greenland.

Eastern flank focus

Grynkewich is expected to visit the Getica National Joint Training Center in Cincu alongside Romania’s Chief of the Defense Staff, General Gheorghiță Vlad.

The visit follows a joint press conference at the headquarters of the Multinational Corps South-East in Sibiu.

Sources: Ziare.com