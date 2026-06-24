Uber board sued as the ultimate “safe ride home” turns into a sexual abuse nightmare

For years, women relied on Uber to avoid the dangers of walking alone or taking late-night public transit. Now, a massive shareholder lawsuit accuses the company’s board of being a “serial compliance offender,” alleging they ignored repeated warnings and cut corners on safety, leading to more than 3,500 active lawsuits from victims of sexual abuse.

For years, the pitch was simple: do not risk walking home alone in the dark or waiting at a sketchy bus stop. Just tap an app, and a vetted driver will get you to your door safely.

Millions of people, particularly women, relied on Uber as their ultimate safety net after a night out or a late shift.

But a massive new lawsuit claims the ride-hailing giant completely betrayed that trust, allegedly cutting corners on passenger safety and ignoring thousands of sexual abuse claims to protect their bottom line.

The illusion of a safe ride

For countless women, calling an Uber was never just about convenience. It was a calculated safety measure.

Paying a premium to avoid a lonely walk or an empty subway car felt like a necessary tax for peace of mind. The company heavily marketed itself as the modern, secure alternative to traditional transit.

However, a bombshell new lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court is shattering that carefully crafted image.

Shareholders are officially suing Uber’s board of directors, accusing them of gross negligence when it comes to passenger safety. They argue that management purposefully turned a blind eye to severe driver misconduct to keep the company’s operations running smoothly.

The numbers attached to the lawsuit are absolutely staggering. As of early June 2026, Uber is facing more than 3,500 active lawsuits from passengers alleging they were sexually assaulted or harassed by their drivers. What was sold as a protective service has, for many, turned into a terrifying situation.

A serial compliance offender

The legal action is being led by a Detroit pension fund, and they are not holding back in their assessment of the tech giant.

According to a report by Reuters, the complaint flatly labels Uber as a “serial compliance offender.” The lawsuit claims the company’s reputation is now permanently damaged by its own refusal to implement strict safety and compliance checks.

Shareholders allege that the board of directors and top executives, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, received repeated internal and external warnings about driver abuse.

Despite knowing the risks, leadership allegedly continued to skimp on compliance procedures. They chose to prioritize business growth rather than aggressively weeding out dangerous individuals from their platform.

The lawsuit seeks to hold these powerful directors personally accountable. The plaintiffs are demanding that the board members reimburse the company for breaching their fiduciary duties and violating securities laws. It is a drastic move aimed at punishing the people at the very top for the danger passengers faced in the backseat.

Ignoring the massive red flags

The sexual abuse allegations are just one part of a much larger culture of alleged negligence at the company.

The shareholders point out that Uber’s oversight failures have already triggered massive federal lawsuits over the past year. One suit accused the company of routinely stranding disabled passengers, while another targeted deceptive billing practices in their premium subscription service.

Internally, the board has reportedly known for a long time that they have a massive trust issue with the public. The lawsuit claims directors were explicitly told that fewer than 40 percent of users actually believe Uber takes safety seriously.

Despite this glaring red flag, the company recently teamed up with rival Lyft to sue New York City, attempting to block new legislation designed to permanently ban bad drivers from the streets.

Uber is aggressively fighting back against the claims in the press. A company spokesperson completely dismissed the shareholder lawsuit, stating that it relies on false narratives and ignores important facts that have already been addressed in court.

As the legal drama unfolds and the company’s stock price continues to slide, millions of daily riders are left wondering if the convenience is actually worth the risk.