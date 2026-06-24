Three candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani win congressional races

Big city politics often look like a game of musical chairs, where established leaders hold onto power for decades.

A coordinated push from a new generation can topple the old guard in a single night. That’s exactly what happened during a tense round of local voting, reports the Daily Mail.

Changing the guard

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a massive political gamble on Tuesday night. According to the Daily Mail, the mayor backed three young democratic socialists in local congressional primary races to push the city’s representation further left.

The bet paid off completely. Progressive challengers managed to unseat two long-serving incumbents and secure a vacant seat. Because these districts vote heavily Democratic, all three winners are expected to coast through the general election this autumn.

The first victory came quickly. Just ten minutes after the polls closed, NBC News called the race for former city comptroller Brad Lander. He managed to defeat sitting Representative Dan Goldman in a district covering Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

Goldman is a wealthy heir. He famously served as lead counsel during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, but he locked horns with Lander over Israel during this bitter campaign.

Heated clashes

The night brought even more surprises. In another district, 71-year-old Representative Adriano Espaillat lost his seat to 32-year-old public defender investigator Darializa Avila Chevalier after a particularly fierce campaign.

CNN reported that the race turned ugly over deleted social media posts where Avila Chevalier supported abolishing police. Espaillat hammered his opponent over the old messages.

He told CNN, “This is not just some common statement that was made when you were a young person, a teenager, an adolescent. This was just a couple of years ago,” The sitting congressman argued that such a history made her a poor fit for Washington, adding that “Words really matter,”

The tension worsened when City and State reported that an adviser to Espaillat made racist remarks about Avila Chevalier. The aide allegedly claimed the challenger was working to replace Dominican voters.

The final seat

The final victory completed the sweep. In the open race to replace retiring Representative Nydia Velázquez, the Associated Press called the vote for Claire Valdez at 9:23 p.m. Eastern Time.

Valdez is a 36-year-old state Assembly member and former union organizer who defeated the candidate endorsed by Velázquez herself. The deeply progressive district covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

Sources: Daily Mail, NBC News, CNN, City & State, Associated Press