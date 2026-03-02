UK air base in Cyprus hit by Shahed drone, ministry says

A second drone was reportedly intercepted before hitting its target.

Following the U.S., Israeli attack on Iran Saturday, Iran and its allies have conducted several counter attacks on Israel and U.S. targets in several countries in the Middle Eastern region.

But now, a EU-country has also been drawn into the situation.

Reuters reports Monday morning, that the UK air base of Akrotiri in Cyprus has been targeted by a Shahed-type drone just after midnight local time.

Two anonymous sources tell Reuters, that another drone was intercepted.

Who fired it?

The UK Minisry of Defence tells the BBC, that there was “minimal damage” at the base after the drone attack last night, and that operations continue as normal.

It is currently unknown, who fired the drone or drones, as well as were they were launched from. An investiagtion is underway to find out who is responsible.

UK has not been part of the U.S., Israel operations against Iran, but Sunday, Reuters reported that UK PM, Keir Starmer, said that the UK had agreed to allow the U.S. to use British bases in defensive strikes against Irani missiles.

Sources: Reuters, BBC