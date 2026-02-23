Ukraine cannot currently reclaim its territories – and Zelensky names two reasons

One of the things is something, the West can easily supply Ukraine with.

Others are reading now

The war in Ukraine has raged for four years this week, and since the initial Russian territorial gains, the invasion has slowed down significantly.

In an op-ed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), puclished in January 2026, the think tank notes the spring of 2022, a few months into the invasion, Russia gained control of 26% of Ukraine’s territory, if the territory annexed in 2014 is included.

Ukraine launched a counter offensive, bringing the Ukrainian territory under Russian control down to less than 20%, and since then, Russian territorial advances have grinded to a near-halt.

Since the Ukrainian counter offensive, Russia has only seized an additional 1.5% of Ukraine’s terrotiry, ISW notes.

But the war has turned into one of attrition, and Ukraine is not in a position to reclaim its occupied territories at this stage of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Also read

So why is that?

Two main reasons

In an interview with the BBC, the Ukrainian president pointed to mounting battlefield constraints and warned of the heavy human cost of launching a large-scale counteroffensive now.

Zelenskyy said two key obstacles stand in the way: insufficient manpower and a shortage of weapons.

Current battlefield limits

In the interview, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Russia holds a numerical advantage in troops, making any immediate attempt to retake land highly risky.

“To attempt this today would mean losing a huge number of people, potentially millions, because the Russian army is large, and we understand the cost of such steps. We would not have enough personnel and would risk losing them. And what is land without people? Honestly, nothing,” Zelenskyy explained.

Also read

He stressed that preserving lives remains a priority, suggesting that territory alone cannot justify devastating human losses.

The president also said Ukraine lacks the necessary weapons to quickly free all areas currently under Russian control.

Partners and peace talks

“That depends not only on us but on our partners. As of today, this is not available,” Zelenskyy said, referring to military equipment and support.

Despite the challenges, he expressed confidence that Ukraine would ultimately restore control over its lands, describing it as a matter of time.

He reiterated that returning to the country’s internationally recognized 1991 borders would represent a just outcome for Ukraine.

Also read

Zelenskyy also confirmed that peace negotiations are expected to resume in Geneva soon and announced plans for a new prisoner exchange.

Sources: BBC, Institiute for the Study of War, RBC-Ukraine