Ukraine congratulates Putin’s friend in the EU on “shooting himself in the foot”

Slovakia is preparing to turn off electricity exports to Ukraine – but it could hurt themselves just as much.

Others are reading now

A dispute between Slovakia and Ukraine over electricity trade and oil transit is escalating tensions between the neighboring countries.

The disagreement comes as both nations clash over energy routes and infrastructure disrupted by Russia’s war.

Pipeline tensions rise

The dispute is linked to the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian crude oil through Ukraine to Slovakia and Hungary. The route has been inactive since late January after it was damaged in a Russian drone attack.

Slovakia and Hungary have accused Kyiv of blocking oil transit for political reasons. Ukrainian officials deny those claims.

Both Slovakia and Hungary have close ties to the Kremlin, and they have repeatedly threatened to block or blocked EU sanctions on Russia.

Also read

Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has warned he could cut emergency electricity support to Ukraine unless the pipeline resumes operation.

But that could hurt his own economy as well.

Not for free

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Slovakia’s plan to halt electricity exports, warning it would mainly damage Slovak companies that profit from the trade.

“We can only congratulate Bratislava for preparing to shoot itself in the foot. Or rather in the feet of its own energy companies,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi told the Kyiv Independent in a written statement.

“Ukraine purchases the electricity and does not receive it for free. So the Fico government will simply deprive Slovak companies of earnings, while Ukraine will receive this electricity from other sources,” he added.

Also read

Growing energy dispute

According to Slovak news agency Tasr, Slovakia’s grid operator SEPS intends to terminate its agreement with Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo and halt electricity exports.

Ukrenergo chief executive Vitaliy Zaichenko told the Kyiv Independent that no official notification had yet been received from SEPS.

Even if exports are halted, he said Ukraine would face little disruption because Slovak electricity plays only a minor role in its overall supply.

Limited energy impact

Ukraine increased electricity imports earlier this year after Russian missile and drone strikes heavily damaged its power infrastructure.

However, conditions have eased somewhat as winter temperatures rise and Western partners provide equipment and financial assistance.

Also read

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Tasr