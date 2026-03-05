Soldiers complain after commander says Trump was “Anointed by Jesus”

Concerns are mounting within parts of the US military following unusual claims tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Others are reading now

More than 100 service members have reportedly complained after hearing religious interpretations of the war from their superiors, reports WP Wiadomości.

Soldiers raise alarm

According to HuffPost, the American Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) says it has received complaints from soldiers at more than 30 US bases since fighting with Iran began.

Mikey Weinstein, the organisation’s founder and president, told the outlet that reports started arriving soon after the launch of Operation Epic Fury.

“We started getting calls early Saturday morning from people saying their superiors were thrilled about it and trying to tell people, ‘Don’t worry, this is all part of God’s plan,’” Weinstein said.

The MRFF, a non-profit group established 21 years ago to monitor religious influence in the US military, says the complaints have come from service members of different faiths.

Also read

Biblical rhetoric

Weinstein warned that some of the comments relayed by soldiers referenced apocalyptic imagery from the Bible.

“They’re promising them a river 200 miles long and four and a half feet deep, filled only with the blood their armed version of Jesus will shed in the Battle of Armageddon,” Weinstein said. “ That’s a lot of blood, ” he noted.

He argued that such descriptions have unsettled many service members who are already facing the prospect of deployment.

The MRFF says the remarks being reported raise concerns about the role of religion within the military chain of command.

A specific complaint

One complaint described by the organisation came from a non-commissioned officer awaiting orders to take part in an operation against Iran.

Also read

The soldier said he filed the complaint on behalf of himself and 15 colleagues from different religious backgrounds.

According to the account shared with MRFF, their commander told troops the conflict in Iran “is part of God’s plan”.

The non-commissioned officer said the commander cited the Book of Revelation and referred to Armageddon and the “imminent” return of Jesus Christ.

Claims about Trump

The same complaint alleged that the commander linked President Donald Trump directly to the biblical narrative.

According to the soldier’s report, the commander said Trump “was anointed by Jesus to light a signal in Iran that will cause Armageddon and will mark his return to earth.”

Also read

“The commander had a huge smile on his face as he said all this, which made his message seem even crazier,” the soldier’s complaint reads.

“My comrades and I know that what our commander said today is completely wrong. It’s not just about the separation of church and state… It’s about our commander feeling fully supported and justified by the entire chain of command to impose his Armageddon views regarding our attack on Iran on those lower in the hierarchy,” the non-commissioned officer added.

Sources: HuffPost, American Military Religious Freedom Foundation