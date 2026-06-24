Ukraine destroys vital Russian supply bridge in midnight drone blitz

Modern warfare is often fought far behind the actual front lines, targeting the invisible threads that keep armies fed and armed.

When supply chains break, the front lines quickly crumble. A recent strike in the ongoing conflict highlights just how vulnerable these vital lifelines can be, reports The Express.

A sudden collapse

Military logistics can make or break an army during wartime. According to a report by The Express, Ukrainian forces recently took out a major piece of infrastructure to disrupt Russian movements.

Special operations teams targeted a key transit point in Russian-occupied Crimea. Near the village of Rozdolne, the attack focused on a railroad bridge crossing the North Crimean Canal, according to the Kyiv Post.

Drone footage released by the military captured the precise moment of the explosion. On Tuesday, the Special Operations Forces shared the news on social media, writing: “Sorry, but we have an official and urgent matter here: The railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea no longer exists,”

Cutting the artery

The bridge served as a critical pathway for moving heavy military hardware and supplies. It linked Russia directly to southern Ukraine. Because of this, it became a prime target.

Ukrainian officials described the bridge as a “strategic military-logistical artery” used to move cargo and resources in “two key directions” across the region. By cutting this link, Kyiv hopes to choke off frontline reinforcements.

The operation relied on cooperation between high-tech drone units and local fighters. Behind the scenes, elite drone operators worked closely with members of the underground resistance movement to plan the midnight raid.

The initial attack happened under the cover of darkness. In a statement on Telegram, the military noted, “On the night of June 22, the SSO drones destroyed the bridge with accurate strikes: both the railway track was destroyed and one of the spans collapsed,”

Stopping the repairs

But the operation did not end with the first explosion. When repair crews rushed to fix the broken tracks the next day, Ukrainian forces struck again.

Drones returned on Tuesday to hit the recovery equipment and flatten the remaining structure. Through an online post, the specialized military branch explained their ongoing goal, stating that “Special operations forces continue to disrupt enemy military logistics, reducing their offensive and defensive capabilities,”

Sources: The Express, Kyiv Post