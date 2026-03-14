Ukraine hits Russian military sites in occupied Donetsk

Ukrainian special forces have released footage of overnight strikes against Russian military infrastructure in occupied eastern Ukraine. The operation targeted key facilities believed to support Russian frontline operations.

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Officials say the attacks form part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening Russia’s logistical and defensive capabilities in the region.

Targets in Makiivka

According to the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) published video on March 10 showing strikes on military facilities in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast.

During the operation, Ukrainian units targeted a storage and distribution base for fuel and lubricants in the city of Makiivka.

Fuel depots are considered vital for supplying Russian military vehicles and equipment operating along nearby front lines.

Officials said the attack was carried out overnight by specialized strike units operating near the front.

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Electronic warfare hit

Another strike took place in the nearby city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian electronic warfare system.

The military said the attack destroyed a Volna-3 electronic warfare station used by Russian forces to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Ukraine’s armed forces, the system disrupts drone control signals, causing drones to lose connection with operators or miss their targets.

Partisan support

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said the operation also involved assistance from local resistance networks.

Members of the SSO’s Resistance Movement operating inside Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast helped facilitate the strikes, according to Ukrainian officials.

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“SSO continues to inflict asymmetric actions to strategically disable the enemy from waging war against Ukraine,” the SSO Command said.

Ongoing operations

Ukraine’s military frequently targets logistical infrastructure in Russian-occupied territories in an effort to disrupt supply routes and military deployments.

Facilities storing weapons, fuel, and equipment have been frequent targets of Ukrainian strikes.

Earlier in March, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that forces had struck a Shahed drone storage facility near the airport in occupied Donetsk, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Sources: Kyiv Independent