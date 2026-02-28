Ukraine reportedly strikes power and oil sites in Russia and occupied Luhansk

Ukraine’s campaign targeting Russian energy and fuel infrastructure appears to be widening, with new overnight strikes reported inside Russia and in occupied territory.

Others are reading now

Regional officials described damage to key facilities, while Moscow said it intercepted dozens of drones, reports The Kyiv Independent.

Escalation pattern

Kyiv has repeatedly framed oil depots and power infrastructure as legitimate military objectives, arguing they help sustain Russia’s war effort.

At the same time, Russia has continued large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid, particularly during the colder months, leaving many communities without heat or electricity.

Against that backdrop, new reports emerged of strikes on energy facilities beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Belgorod targeted

According to the Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian forces reportedly hit a thermal power station in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 27.

Also read

The Telegram channel Exilinova-Plus, citing local residents, said High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems struck Belgorod, a regional capital roughly 34 kilometers from Ukraine’s northeastern border. Parts of the city were left without power.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a “massive missile attack” had damaged energy infrastructure in the city and surrounding areas.

“Serious damage has been caused to energy infrastructure facilities. As a result, there have been power outages, water supply disruptions, and heating failures,” Gladkov said. The Kyiv Independent noted that the claims could not be independently verified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 95 Ukrainian drones were shot down across several regions overnight.

Fire in Luhansk

The same evening, images circulated on Exilinova-Plus appearing to show flames at an oil depot in Russian-occupied Luhansk.

Also read

Local residents cited by the channel reported explosions at the site before the fire broke out. The Kyiv Independent said it was unable to confirm the reports.

Earlier depot strike

The reported attacks follow another recent incident at an oil depot in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, where explosions and a fire were recorded earlier this month.

A source in Ukraine’s Security Service told the Kyiv Independent that the strike was carried out by its “Alpha” unmanned aerial vehicle unit.

“Such operations are an element of systematic weakening of the military potential of the Russian Federation,” the SBU source wrote.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent