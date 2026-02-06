Ukrainian military leaders banned from Hungary

Hungary bans Ukrainian officers over recruitment claims.

The Hungarian government has banned three Ukrainian military leaders from entering Hungarian territory. The announcement was made on Thursday by Gergely Gulyás, head of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Chancellery.

According to Gulyás, the individuals are considered responsible for forced recruitment practices in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region. He said Hungary acted after learning that such practices were continuing.

“The Hungarian executive learned with sadness that forced recruitment continues in Transcarpathia,” Gulyás said, calling on Ukrainian authorities to respect fundamental human rights.

Deaths cited

Gulyás referred to specific cases involving ethnic Hungarians. “Last year our compatriot Jozsef Sebestyen died after being forcibly recruited,” he said.

He also cited a more recent case involving another ethnic Hungarian who reportedly suffered from a heart condition. According to Gulyás, the man had been repeatedly declared unfit for military service but was still subjected to forced recruitment.

“Such a thing is unacceptable even in a country under attack and at war,” the Hungarian official said.

Minority rights concerns

Hungary has long voiced concern about the treatment of ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia, a region of western Ukraine bordering Hungary.

Gulyás said the government was “particularly sensitive” to what it sees as repeated violations of their rights.

He added that the decision to impose entry bans was directly linked to these concerns. The Hungarian government believes the alleged actions contradict not only human rights standards but also broader European norms.

Schengen implications

According to Gulyás, Hungary’s move is intended to go beyond national borders. He said the measure also aims to prevent the three Ukrainian officials from entering the wider Schengen area.

“What happened is also contrary to European norms,” he said, explaining that Budapest would seek to apply the ban at a European level.

The Ukrainian authorities have not publicly responded to the announcement.

Sources: Hungarian government statements, Digi24



