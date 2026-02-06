Why men face heart risks earlier than women

Up until their early 30s, men and women had similar short-term heart risk

Men tend to develop cardiovascular disease years before women, with risk beginning to rise as early as the mid-30s. A new long-term study suggests this gap appears much sooner than many people realize, making early awareness critical.

What the new study found

Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the research followed more than 5,000 adults over several decades. It found that men reached clinically significant cardiovascular disease about seven years earlier than women.

The mid-30s as a turning point

Up until their early 30s, men and women had similar short-term heart risk. Around age 35, however, men’s 10-year cardiovascular risk began to climb faster and remained consistently higher.

Measuring risk decade by decade

Instead of estimating lifetime risk, researchers analyzed rolling 10-year risk windows at each age. This approach showed clearly when men’s risk started to diverge from women’s, a key insight into timing and prevention.

By age 50, the gap is clear

By age 50, about 5% of men had developed cardiovascular disease. Women did not reach the same level until roughly age 57, highlighting the earlier onset of heart disease in men.

Coronary heart disease drives the difference

The often-cited “10-year gap” between men and women was most pronounced for coronary heart disease. In the study, about 2% of men developed it by age 48, while women reached that level closer to age 58.

Why traditional risk factors don’t explain it all

The study found that differences in blood pressure, cholesterol, and smoking did not fully account for the gap. This suggests other factors, biological and social, may play an important role.

The role of stress and social factors

“There are still other ‘social determinants that are hard to factor in,’” said Dr. Iris Jaffe of Tufts Medical Center. Differences in work, stress, and life roles between men and women may influence heart risk in ways not fully measured.

Biological differences still under study

“I study the biology behind all of this, and I think that there’s certainly some biological difference between men and women that explain some of this that we’re only starting to begin to scratch the surface to understand,” Jaffe said.

Stroke and heart failure show a different pattern

Unlike coronary disease, stroke risk was similar for men and women at nearly the same ages. Heart failure showed little early difference, though men had a slightly higher incidence by age 65.

Why women still need to stay vigilant

“I worry that a study like this will make women think that they don’t have to worry about their heart health,” Jaffe said. Heart disease remains a leading cause of death for women as well.

Menopause changes the equation

“The hypothesis is that estrogen can be protective,” said Dr. Sadiya Khan of Northwestern University. After menopause, which occurs around age 52 on average, women’s heart risk can accelerate rapidly.

Turning findings into prevention

Experts urge adults to start monitoring heart health earlier. Updated guidelines now allow risk assessment beginning at age 30, reinforcing the importance of regular check-ups, healthy habits, and tracking blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.