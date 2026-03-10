US intelligence flags suspicious broadcast from Iran

US warns Iran may activate sleeper agents abroad.

Others are reading now

US authorities are warning that Iran may attempt to activate covert operatives outside its borders following recent military escalation. Officials say encrypted transmissions believed to have originated in Iran could signal instructions for hidden networks or “sleeper assets.”

The warning comes as tensions remain high after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Encrypted transmissions detected

According to ABC News, US law enforcement agencies received an alert on Monday about suspicious communications detected across multiple countries.

The alert referenced “preliminary signals analysis” of a broadcast believed to be of Iranian origin.

Officials said the transmission was encrypted, suggesting it was intended only for secret recipients.

Also read

Experts warned it could potentially serve as “an operational trigger” for sleeper agents operating outside Iran.

Authorities say the contents of the transmission remain unknown.

However, analysts noted that the appearance of a new broadcast channel with international reach raised concerns.

The alert stated that such signals could be designed to activate or provide instructions to covert operatives already positioned abroad.

Retaliation fears

The warning follows earlier threats from Iran that attacks on its nuclear facilities could lead to retaliation on US soil.

Also read

The United States and Israel launched strikes earlier this year, triggering a conflict that has reportedly killed more than 1,000 people so far.

Security officials now fear Iran could respond through indirect attacks outside the Middle East.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue during a question-and-answer session with reporters.

When asked about the possibility of sleeper agents, he said the administration was closely monitoring the situation.

“We’ve got very, very good intelligence into that,” Trump said. “Yeah, we know a lot about them.”

Also read

He also blamed the partial government shutdown for limiting some intelligence operations.

Officials on alert

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told Fox News that the current situation raises the risk of attacks by groups linked to Iran.

“If ever there’s going to be a Hezbollah cell or a Hamas cell act in the United States in a violent way, it’s now,” he said.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said federal task forces across the country are working continuously to prevent potential threats.

Sources: ABC News, Fox News, US law enforcement alerts