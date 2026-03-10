6 health problems that could end Putin before he conquers Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has spent years projecting the image of a tireless strongman leader.

Public appearances are carefully choreographed and footage released by the Kremlin is usually polished to reinforce that narrative.

But occasional moments caught on camera have raised questions about the Russian president’s physical condition.

A recently deleted video showing Putin struggling during a speech has once again sparked speculation.

Below are six incidents that have fueled debate about the health of the Kremlin leader.

1. Bulging veins raise questions

One moment that drew attention occurred during a public appearance in late 2025 when observers noticed unusually swollen veins on the back of Putin’s hand.

Images from the event circulated widely online, prompting commentary from critics and analysts.

Ukrainian media figure Dmytro Gordon said at the time: “There’s something wrong with Putin’s hands. Apart from the fact that he’s covered in blood up to the elbows, his veins are bulging too.”

The images quickly fueled speculation on social media about possible health issues.

2. Mini-stroke speculation

Another incident occurred during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko when video footage appeared to show Putin shaking during the conversation.

Former Kremlin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov suggested the movements could point to a neurological problem.

He said Putin appeared to be displaying “the consequences of a mini-stroke.”

The footage triggered fresh debate among observers about the Russian leader’s physical condition.

3. Parkinson’s disease rumours

Questions about Parkinson’s disease first surfaced in 2022 following a Kremlin ceremony where Putin was seen repeatedly shifting his feet and swaying.

The unusual movements led some medical experts to speculate about possible neurological symptoms.

Professor Angus Dalgleish of St George’s, University of London, told the Mirror: “Tremors would be consistent with Parkinson’s, and certainly the tremors he has in his hands are all consistent with the disease.”

He added: “I would put my money on the fact that he’s got Parkinson’s.”

4. The coughing video

The most recent health scare emerged during an International Women’s Day address that was briefly posted on Putin’s official Telegram channel.

In the original footage, the Russian leader suddenly paused and began coughing while holding his throat.

The clip was quickly replaced with a shorter version that removed the moment.

During the speech, Putin told the audience: “You know, let me say that again, because my throat is a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I’ve been talking a lot today.”

5. Limping on the red carpet

Putin’s physical condition also came under scrutiny when he appeared to limp while descending the stairs of his presidential aircraft during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Observers noted that he paused briefly on the steps before continuing down to greet officials waiting on the red carpet.

The footage quickly circulated online, prompting fresh speculation about his health.

6. Cancer rumours dismissed

At one stage in 2022, rumors circulated that Putin might be undergoing treatment for cancer.

However, those claims were publicly dismissed by CIA Director William Burns.

Burns stated there was no evidence the Russian president was suffering from cancer, joking that Putin appeared “too healthy.”

Image under pressure

The latest coughing incident has once again placed the Kremlin leader’s health under the spotlight.

Some commentators believe the bigger mystery is how the original footage was published at all before being removed.

Pro-Kremlin blogger Lev Vershinin wrote: “Anyone with even a passing understanding of the behind-the-scenes process will confirm that this shouldn’t have been possible. They couldn’t have failed to check before publishing it. In systemic terms, it looks like a revolt.”

Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky also weighed in, writing: “You try to present yourself as a young, strong leader, and then someone leaks a single video and your whole image crumbles.”

Sources: Daily Express, Mirror