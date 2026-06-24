US Space Force launches secret $92M cosmic game of tag

Modern military maneuvers no longer just happen on land or at sea. Instead, the newest front line is completely invisible to the naked eye, unfolding far above the clouds while ordinary life continues below.

A recent operation offers a glimpse of just how quiet tomorrow’s conflicts could become, reports HotNews.

A silent liftoff

A remote spaceport in New Zealand recently hosted a highly unusual launch. According to HotNews, a Rocket Lab rocket quietly blasted off last Friday without the usual public fanfare. There was no official live stream, and military officials kept completely silent.

Only a few warnings to local pilots and mariners hinted that something was happening. Behind the scenes, the United States Space Force was kicking off a high-stakes orbital exercise.

Ars Technica reported that this mission, named Victus Haze, tests how fast the military can react to space threats. Over the weekend, the US military tracking catalog confirmed the success by adding a new satellite named Puma to its list.

Cosmic cat and mouse

The exercise is essentially a high-tech game of tag in low Earth orbit. First, a Colorado company called True Anomaly launched a satellite in May to simulate a hostile threat from an adversary like Russia or China.

Rocket Lab then rushed its own satellite into space to inspect the mock threat. Public data analyzed by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell showed that the two spacecraft came within 100 kilometers of each other just eight hours after launch.

The spacecraft will continue to dance closer before swapping roles. True Anomaly announced that its satellite was fully prepared for the upcoming tests, stating that “Jackal has been fully commissioned and is ready for the next phase of the mission,”

Preparing for conflict

This $92 million operation marks a major step forward for the Space Force. While past tests focused on launching a single satellite quickly, this demonstration uses multiple rockets and spacecraft at the same time.

Military leaders want to shrink launch timelines from years down to just hours. The goal is to make sure the US can protect its assets if a conflict ever breaks out in orbit.

The military expects these drills to build vital readiness. When announcing the mission, the Space Systems Command stated that “This demonstration will ultimately prepare the United States Space Force to provide military commands with capabilities to conduct rapid operations in response to potential aggressive actions by adversaries in orbit,”

Sources: HotNews, Ars Technica