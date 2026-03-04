US tells Americans to leave 15 countries immediately

The U.S. government is advising American citizens to leave several countries as tensions with Iran intensify.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory warning Americans to depart parts of the Middle East as quickly as possible, using available commercial transportation.

A travel advisory is defined by the department as guidance outlining risks and recommended precautions for U.S. citizens in foreign destinations.

Countries listed

U.S. citizens are being advised to leave Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The department also confirmed that on March 2, 2026, it ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from the United Arab Emirates due to what it described as the threat of armed conflict.

“Our number one priority is the safety and security of American citizens everywhere in the world,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a video posted to social media, according to Time.

Escalating conflict

The advisory follows a sharp escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran, including military strikes and retaliatory attacks across the region.

President Donald Trump indicated that the confrontation could continue for weeks.

“We’re already substantially ahead of our time projections. But whatever the time is, it’s OK,” Trump said during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, according to NBC News.

No set timeline

“Whatever it takes. … Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that,” Trump added.

“And as you know, that was done in about an hour,” he said. “So we’re ahead of schedule there by a lot.”

The State Department has not announced evacuation flights but continues to urge Americans in affected countries to monitor official updates and depart while commercial travel options remain available.

Sources: U.S. Department of State, Time, NBC News.