Medvedev issues chilling WW3 warning after US strike on Iran

A senior ally of Vladimir Putin has warned that US actions in Iran risk triggering a global war, escalating rhetoric between Moscow and Washington.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, said the world may be on the brink of a major confrontation following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Has the Third World War already begun, or is the world still not entering it — are we balancing? Formally, no, but if Trump continues his insane course of criminal regime change, it will undoubtedly begin. And any event could trigger it. Any event. This is a war by the US and its allies to maintain global dominance. The pigs don’t want to give up their trough,” Medvedev said, reports The Express.

Strike sparks Moscow reaction

The comments came after US and Israeli forces carried out coordinated strikes on Iran, an operation that significantly raised tensions across the Middle East.

President Vladimir Putin condemned the killing of Khamenei in unusually strong terms, calling it “a murder committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”

Israel has continued military operations against targets in Tehran since the initial strike.

‘249 years old’ warning

In a separate post on social media, Medvedev suggested the United States lacked the historical endurance for a prolonged confrontation.

“The peacekeeper is at it again. The talks with Iran were just a cover. Everyone knew that,” he wrote.

“So who has more patience to wait for the enemy’s sorry end now? The US is just 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded over 2,500 years ago. Let’s see what happens in 100 years or so…”

Medvedev also argued that US actions could push Iran to intensify efforts to develop nuclear weapons — a claim reflecting Moscow’s position as regional tensions escalate.

The remarks underline how the Iran crisis is deepening geopolitical divisions, with Russia framing Washington’s moves as a dangerous turning point rather than a limited regional operation.

