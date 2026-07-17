Wildfire smoke casts shadow over New York World Cup final preparations

Big sporting events usually capture the world’s attention for what happens on the field.

Yet sometimes, unpredictable natural forces from hundreds of miles away can steal the spotlight, reports DR News.

Choking the streets

Thick, toxic smoke is blanketing several major cities along the American East Coast. From Chicago to Detroit, a heavy fog has settled over the streets, forcing local officials to hand out free face masks to pedestrians.

According to the Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, these cities recently topped the list of the most polluted places on Earth. Local leaders are urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible to protect their health.

In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned that people should limit their time outside. He explained on Wednesday that “poor air quality can affect everyone.”

The dangerous haze travels south from Canada, where the BBC reports that more than 800 active wildfires are currently burning. Strong winds and high-pressure systems have trapped the smoke close to the ground, according to Reuters.

Final game fears

The timing of the environmental crisis could not be worse. Football fans from around the globe are currently flooding into the region for Sunday’s highly anticipated World Cup final.

Spain and Argentina will face off in front of more than 80,000 spectators at the outdoor MetLife Stadium in neighboring New Jersey. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that another 50,000 fans plan to watch the game on giant screens in Manhattan’s Central Park.

For sports reporter Tina Müller, the toxic atmosphere is hard to ignore. “We arrived on Wednesday and still haven’t seen the shadow of the sun. It’s a bit foggy and hazy, and you can feel that there’s smoke in the air,” she told DR News.

Local television stations are broadcasting updates around the clock as organizers scramble to assess the threat. Müller noted, “The weather forecasts are constantly running here on American TV. There are breaking news all the time about how forest fires in Canada and the smoke in New York might affect the World Cup final.”

Everyone is hoping that nature will cooperate before the match begins. “It is being reported that what it looks like right now is that rain is on the way on Saturday. And one hopes that it can clear the air. But what will also be crucial is whether the wind will change,” Müller added.

Sources: DR News, BBC, Reuters, IQAir