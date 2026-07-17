Not even safe while refueling: Ukraine takes out one of Putin’s bombers in Crimea

The situation in Crimea is getting increasingly difficult for Putin’s forces.

For months, Ukrainian forces have quietly targeted the vital hubs and supply lines that keep the Russian military machine running.

Now, a daring new strike shows just how vulnerable those distant targets really are.

On July 16, Ukrainian National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced a major blow to Russian air power. Elite combat divers from the Omega Special Purpose Center tracked down a Russian Su-24M bomber.

The warplane was stationed at the Saky military airfield in occupied Crimea. Crews were fueling the jet for another bombing run.

Then the drones struck. The first explosive device smashed directly into the nose.

Moments later, a second drone hit the fuel tanks, triggering a massive explosion that completely destroyed the bomber.

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A wider campaign

On that same day, other Ukrainian forces hit targets more than 100 kilometers behind the front line. Elite soldiers carried out dangerous missions deep behind enemy lines.

These troops came from the 1st Azov Corps and the 2nd Khartiia Corps. According to Pivnenko, these units targeted logistics routes, ammunition depots, air defense systems, and enemy troop concentrations.

These deep strikes are part of a larger plan. On July 5, The New York Times reported that Ukraine wants to turn the occupied peninsula into “a nightmare for the Kremlin.”

It seems to be working. Just days ago, explosions rocked the peninsula, forcing Russian authorities to temporarily shut down traffic across the vital Crimean Bridge.

Lights out

The pressure on Crimea has been building for weeks. According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, jet-powered drones or missiles struck the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant in Sevastopol on July 14.

These energy strikes have caused massive blackouts across the region. In late June, entire regions lost electricity for days on end with no clear outage schedules.

By hitting planes, power plants, and bridges alike, Ukraine is forcing Russia to shift precious air defense resources to the rear. This keeps the Kremlin off balance.

Leaving the northern part

As a result of Ukraine’s campaign to isolate Crimea, residents across the peninsula are currently living through severe power failures. In some areas, locals have not seen a single spark of electricity for well over a week.

The blackouts hit the Dzhankoi, Armiansk, and Krasnoperekopsk districts the hardest. Denys Chystikov, the Ukrainian presidential representative for Crimea, outlined the crisis during a recent interview with Radio NV.

He explained that Russian forces are simply ignoring these specific locations. He told the station, “The northern and western parts of Crimea are highly problematic for them. In particular, the Dzhankoi, Armiansk, and Krasnoperekopsk districts: there has been no electricity there for nearly ten days, and they are doing nothing.”

Right now, repair crews and resources are reportedly being sent only to major cities.