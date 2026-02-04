“You would be justified in shooting the person” – Democrat calls ICE agents “masked hoodlums”

He compares being approached by a masked ICE agent to fearing you were about to be kidnapped.

A committe-meeting in the House Committee on the Judiciary on February 3, 2026 has drawn attention over remarks made by Democratic New York Representative Jerry Nadler.

During a hearing on a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would require a balanced federal budget, Nadler starts by talking about repealing tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires in order to counter the budget deficit.

He then turns to what he called “really the major problem” in the U.S. today.

“Masked hoodlums”

Nadler then talks about what he described as “fascism” in the streets of the U.S. and says that “masked hoodlums” are attacking American citizens.

“If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You would be justified in shooting the person,” he said.

He then lists a number of examples of controversial strategies used by ICE agents, such as entering homes without a warrant, dragging people out of their homes while they are only wearing underwear, and more.

Vance shares clip

Vice President J.D. Vance took to X following Nadler’s remarks.

Reposting a clip of Nadler saying “you would be justified in shooting the person,” Vance points out that Nadler is a high-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives before labeling the remarks “despicable behavior from an elected official.”

Nadler begins speaking approximately 49 minutes into the video (which can be viewed on YouTube), and the statements described in the article come shortly afterward.

Sources: House Committee on the Judiciary