Zelensky: Agreement on 250 of the world’s best fighter jets to Ukraine

They will be a powerful addition to the F-16s the Ukrainian Air Force is already using.

Ukraine’s president has outlined ambitious plans for the country’s air power, speaking to students and aviation experts at a key moment in the war.

Speaking at the Kyiv Aviation Institute, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Air Force, which is already using F-16s, has agreements in place to receive no less than 250 of the world’s best fighter jets.

“Ukraine currently has agreements to receive 150 Gripen fighter jets and 100 Rafale jets. These are, in our view, the best aircraft in the world. Of course, there are also F-16s. Ukraine’s Air Force already operates F-16s, not new ones, while the aircraft I just mentioned are new,” Zelenskyy said, according to RBC-Ukraine.

He did not specify when deliveries might begin or under what financial terms the aircraft would be supplied.

Longer-term ambitions

Zelenskyy also linked military aviation plans with broader reconstruction goals. He said civil aviation would be expanded once fighting ends, framing the sector as part of Ukraine’s economic recovery.

“We will expand and develop civil aviation, but first and foremost, we will finish the war and focus on this area as well,” he added.

The president has previously spoken about rebuilding transport infrastructure as part of a post-war recovery strategy.

Deals and discussions

In October 2025, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was pursuing a large-scale program to build a combat fleet of about 250 modern aircraft, including F-16s, Gripens, and Rafales.

The following month, he and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air force and air defense.

That document included potential future contracts for around 100 Rafale jets. In December, Zelenskyy also met with Rafale manufacturer CEO Eric Trappier to discuss the initiative.

Why Gripens matter

Ukrainian Air Force officials have long highlighted the Swedish Gripen as a strong candidate for Ukraine’s needs.

In October 2025, Air Force communications chief Yurii Ihnat said the aircraft was considered an optimal option and, in some areas, superior to U.S.-made F-16s.

