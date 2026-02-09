World Cup players face US visa checks on social media history

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has begun.

The United States is expected to host millions of visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which it will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

However, officials are moving to tighten screening requirements for foreigners entering the country.

The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have proposed changes to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, known as ESTA.

Under the proposal, applicants may be required to submit up to five years of social media history as part of the process.

The measure would apply to travellers entering the US under the visa waiver program, including fans and potentially players attending World Cup matches.

What the proposal includes

According to the proposal, the social media requirement would be mandatory rather than optional. Applicants would also be asked to provide email addresses covering the past 10 years and phone numbers used within the last five years.

The initiative stems from Executive Order 14161, signed by President Donald Trump in January 2025. The order calls for foreign nationals to be “vetted and screened to the maximum degree” before being allowed entry into the United States.

Commentary on social media has been swift. One X user wrote: “Please understand, not even the Nazi party requested personal information off people attending the Olympic games they hosted.”

Fears of empty stadiums

The proposed rules have sparked fears that fans will simply stay away. Some commentators warned that “stadiums are gonna be half empty,” while others claimed the move could “effectively kill World Cup US tourism.”

Calls have also emerged for FIFA to move matches away from the United States altogether, with critics arguing that Canada and Mexico could absorb the additional games.

Some users urged a full boycott. “Seriously—everyone just stay away. It is not safe here,” one wrote, arguing that reduced tourism revenue is the only way to force change.

Political and economic impact

The Guardian reported that Australian travel to the US has already dropped following the announcement. One potential visitor, Jonathan, told the paper he abandoned plans to attend the World Cup with his family despite being US-born.

“The whole thing disgusts me and is horrifying, frankly,” he said.

President Trump has defended the measures, saying: “We want to make sure we’re not letting the wrong people into our country.”

Tourism groups, including the US Travel Association, have warned that the policy could cost billions in lost revenue.

