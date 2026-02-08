Dog expert says these 11 signs show your dog loves you

Dog owners often feel a deep bond with their pets, but many still wonder how dogs actually show affection.

According to a canine behaviour specialist, dogs have their own clear ways of saying “I love you”.

From quiet companionship to playful gestures, these everyday behaviours reveal just how strong that bond can be.

Love without words

Dr Emma Scales-Theobald, a canine behaviourist and resident dog expert at Canine Cottages, says dogs express affection through actions rather than words.

Unlike humans, dogs rely on body language, proximity and routine behaviours to show trust, attachment and emotional security.

Recognising these signals can help owners better understand their dog’s emotional needs.

The signs to watch

1. Seeking physical contact

Dogs that lean into you, rest against you or ask for strokes are showing trust and affection.

2. Nudging for attention

If your dog nudges your hand when you stop petting them, it’s their way of asking for closeness.

3. Following you around

Dogs that trail their owners from room to room want to stay connected and feel safe near them.

4. Sitting on your feet or lap

This behaviour is a quiet way of staying close and, in some cases, gently “claiming” you.

Trust and comfort

5. Sleeping near you

Dogs are most vulnerable when asleep. Choosing to rest close shows deep trust.

6. Showing their belly

Rolling onto their back with a relaxed body often signals comfort and affection.

7. Soft eye contact

Relaxed eyes and calm facial expressions are signs your dog feels secure with you.

Play and sharing

8. Bringing you toys

Offering a toy isn’t just an invitation to play — it’s a sign of trust and sharing.

9. The play bow

Lowering the front legs with a wagging tail is a clear sign of joy and affection.

10. Excited greetings

Jumping, spinning or zooming when you return home shows emotional attachment, though training calmer greetings is advised.

11. Gentle licking

Licking can be a sign of affection, though Dr Scales-Theobald notes it should be viewed alongside other body language to rule out anxiety.

Understanding the bond

Dr Scales-Theobald stresses that context matters when reading canine behaviour.

“Understanding your dog’s behaviour can deepen your bond and help you respond to their emotional needs. Knowing the difference between affection and stress signals ensures you’re tuned into their well-being.”

For owners, recognising these small signs can turn everyday moments into reassurance that their dog truly cares.

Sources: Canine Cottages, Daily Express