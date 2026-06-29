Putin makes unexpected election pledge as he links democracy to Russia’s security

Officials are preparing for a national campaign shaped by conflict, scrutiny and domestic strain. The political message centered on unity, discipline and public confidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a United Russia gathering on Sunday to connect Russia’s September State Duma election with the country’s wider need for political stability, according to the Daily Express.

The vote will decide the makeup of the lower chamber of Russia’s parliament, a 450-seat body elected for five-year terms. The Duma considers bills, approves legislation and forms a central part of the Federal Assembly, making it more than a symbolic institution, even in a system dominated by the Kremlin.

Putin is not personally running. He secured another six-year presidential term in 2024. But the parliamentary campaign still matters because United Russia functions as the main political engine behind his presidency.

The Duma vote carries practical weight

A strong United Russia result would help the Kremlin argue that its domestic mandate remains intact despite the war in Ukraine, sanctions and economic stress. A weaker performance would not remove Putin from power, but it could complicate the image of national unity the government works to project.

Putin told party officials in his speech that Russia would guard the election from foreign interference;

“Of course, we will defend against any type of outside intervention or attempt to influence our elections. I’m sure that there will be open and free competition. Because adhering to these democratic institutions is a guarantee for the strength and security of our nation.”

That language contrasts with outside assessments of Russia’s political system. Freedom House rates Russia as “Not Free” and says power is concentrated around Putin in an authoritarian structure.

United Russia remains Putin’s main machine

United Russia’s role is not only electoral. Its dominance in parliament helps the Kremlin move laws, shape political messaging and present official policy as broadly supported.

Recent Duma activity has also drawn international scrutiny. The Associated Press reported in 2025 that Russian lawmakers passed legislation targeting online searches for material deemed extremist, part of a wider crackdown on dissent since the invasion of Ukraine.

At the party meeting, Putin urged officials to spend less time inside government offices and more time listening to voters.

“You need to spend less time in offices and more time in the field, talking to the people, meeting with folks, and understanding what they think, what they worry about, and test out all kinds of initiatives that you receive from the people through feedback loops,” Putin said.

Private talks added another layer

The Daily Express reported that Putin’s appearance followed private meetings with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally. The lack of normal media access around those discussions led to speculation about whether the talks involved the war in Ukraine.

Putin briefly acknowledged the strain on Russia, saying: “We are going through a difficult period, but it has taught us much.”

The British newspaper also said that Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and pipelines had raised fears about fuel supplies, with motorists responding by seeking petrol.

For the Kremlin, the Duma election is therefore both administrative and political. It is a vote for parliament, but also a public test of whether the ruling party can maintain discipline, mobilize supporters and present Russia as steady under wartime strain.

Sources: Daily Express, Associated Press, Freedom House, Putin speech