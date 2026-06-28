Trump on Democrats: “These are hardcore, godless communists. They don’t believe in God”

President Donald Trump warned that recent Democratic primary victories in New York reflect what he views as a growing ideological threat to the United States.

A string of victories by socialist-backed Democrats in New York has intensified the political battle over the future of the Democratic Party, prompting a fierce response from President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference on Friday, Trump portrayed the recent primary results as evidence of a broader ideological shift that he believes threatens the country’s future.

According to Fox News, Trump’s comments followed a week in which several candidates endorsed by New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defeated establishment Democrats in primary races.

Growing concern

Using some of his strongest language yet, Trump dismissed the candidates as more than just progressive politicians.

“These are not social democrats. These are hardcore, godless communists. They’re godless communists. All communists are godless. They don’t believe in God. This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence, in my opinion, 250 years ago. This is a major threat to our country,” Trump said.

Trump linked the issue to next year’s 250th anniversary celebrations, arguing that the occasion should instead focus on the nation’s founding values, Fox News reports.

New York flashpoint

Trump singled out Zohran Mamdani after New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board voted to freeze rents for new one-year and two-year stabilized leases, a move that followed campaign promises supported by Mamdani.

“Mayor Mamdani, who came to the White House and seemed like a nice guy, said he was going to do this during his campaign,” Trump said.

According to Fox News, all three congressional candidates endorsed by Mamdani secured victories in their Democratic primaries, adding to the momentum of the city’s progressive wing.

Dire warning

Trump said the policy would discourage investment in rental housing and, in his view, contribute to the city’s long-term decline.

“What the mayor doesn’t say is that these buildings will soon turn into ghettos and slums, and that everybody will continue leaving New York,” Trump said.

Closing his remarks, Trump argued that comparable policies elsewhere in the country could, in his view, have far-reaching national consequences.

“As this spreads throughout the country, much like an uncontrollable form of cancer, the country itself will be brought down. It will become third world, strictly third world. And it’s happened many times before to very big and very powerful countries. But it’s not going to happen to the United States of America,” Trump added, according to Fox News.

Clinton pushes back

As we have previously reported, former President Bill Clinton offered a different assessment of the recent primary results, arguing that the Democratic Party remains well positioned despite the success of socialist-backed candidates in New York.

Speaking to Fox News, Clinton said he believes Democrats are “in good shape” ahead of the fall midterm elections and dismissed suggestions that the primary outcomes reflect a broader shift within the party.

Clinton has long been associated with the party’s more centrist wing and previously endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over Zohran Mamdani in the city’s mayoral race.

Source: Fox News