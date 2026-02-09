King Charles warned US visit could turn him into Trump ‘propaganda tool’

Critics argue the risks may outweigh the diplomatic symbolism.

Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken publicly about his 2025 visit to the United Kingdom, where he and his wife, Melania Trump, were received with full ceremonial honours. During that trip, Trump was greeted with a 41-gun salute at Windsor Castle and attended a state banquet.

Following the visit, Trump said he hoped to invite King Charles to the United States.

The monarch last visited the country in 2018, when he attended the funeral of former US president George H. W. Bush.

Public warning

Political strategist Steve Schmidt has urged the king to stay away.

Schmidt is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project and the Save America Movement and issued a stark warning during an appearance on The Daily Beast podcast.

“I have a message for the king: I’m involved in a group called the Save America Movement. The king should not come to America in 2026,” Schmidt said.

“Should he step foot on American soil in service of MAGA as a propaganda tool, then the crown will be attacked with an advertising campaign that would not be permitted in England. It will be no holds barred.”

Campaign threats

Schmidt said a royal visit would be seized upon politically and promised aggressive opposition tactics.

He referenced actions taken during Trump’s UK visit, when campaigners projected controversial images onto buildings.

He said similar tactics could be used in New York, including projections and advertising campaigns aimed at British audiences.

During Trump’s visit, images of Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein were displayed, highlighting their past association.

“Should the king come to Washington, it will be a celebration of Donald Trump in a moment of existential crisis for American democracy,” Schmidt said.

Epstein shadow

According to Radar Online, another concern for the palace is renewed attention on Jeffrey Epstein and figures linked to him. Reports say there is ongoing pressure for Prince Andrew to appear in US courts over his relationship with Epstein.

“Every appearance now risks reopening questions the palace wants to put behind it. The latest files make a visit politically toxic,” a source told the outlet.

Trump has also commented publicly on Prince Andrew’s situation. “I feel very badly. I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family,” he reportedly said.

Sources: The Daily Beast, Radar Online