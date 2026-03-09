Buried for 68 million years: scientists find a dinosaur egg inside another egg

Researchers discovered a rare “egg inside an egg” fossil in a titanosaur nest in India, suggesting some dinosaurs may have reproduced in ways similar to modern birds.

A remarkable fossil discovery in India is giving scientists new clues about how some dinosaurs reproduced. Researchers have found a 68-million-year-old dinosaur egg that contained another egg inside it — a rare biological phenomenon known as ovum-in-ovo.

The fossil was discovered in the Lameta Formation, a region in central India known for its extensive dinosaur nesting grounds. The find is considered particularly important because it suggests some dinosaurs reproduced in a way more similar to modern birds than previously believed.

A rare “egg-inside-an-egg” phenomenon

The fossilized egg was uncovered by a team of researchers from the University of Delhi while studying a large titanosaur nesting site.

When examining the specimen, scientists noticed an unusual internal structure: two circular shell layers arranged one inside the other with a small gap between them.

This structure confirmed that the fossil was an egg within another egg — a condition rarely observed in nature.

In modern animals, the phenomenon occurs when a nearly complete egg moves backward into the oviduct and becomes coated with a second shell before being laid.

What it reveals about dinosaur reproduction

The discovery challenges earlier assumptions about how large dinosaurs reproduced.

For many years, scientists believed that dinosaurs laid their eggs in a way similar to modern reptiles such as turtles or lizards, which typically produce multiple eggs at once.

But the ovum-in-ovo condition is associated with animals that have a more specialized reproductive system — particularly birds, which lay eggs sequentially rather than all at once.

This suggests that titanosaurs, the enormous long-necked herbivores that lived during the late Cretaceous period, may have had a more complex reproductive anatomy than previously thought.

A massive dinosaur nursery

The unusual egg was found among more than 250 fossilized eggs distributed across 92 nests in the same area.

The Lameta Formation is considered one of the largest known dinosaur nesting sites in the world and has provided scientists with valuable insight into how titanosaurs reproduced and raised their young.

The presence of an ovum-in-ovo fossil in the nest strengthens the idea that titanosaurs shared important biological traits with birds and crocodiles, which belong to the same evolutionary group known as archosaurs.

Strengthening the dinosaur-bird connection

The discovery adds another piece of evidence supporting the long-established scientific theory that birds evolved from dinosaurs.

While dinosaurs are often compared to reptiles, many of their biological traits — including bone structure, nesting behavior and now possibly reproductive anatomy — appear closer to modern birds.

After remaining buried for nearly 68 million years, the unusual fossil is now helping scientists better understand how some of the largest animals ever to walk the Earth brought new life into the world.

