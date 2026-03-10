Using your phone on the toilet? A study says it could increase a painful health risk

Scrolling through your phone while sitting on the toilet has become a daily habit for many people.

A recent study suggests that using a smartphone while on the toilet may increase the risk of developing haemorrhoids, a painful condition caused by swollen veins in the lower rectum.

Study findings

According to a report by the Daily Express, the research was led by Chethan Ramprasad and published in the scientific journal PLOS One.

The study examined 125 adults who were undergoing screening colonoscopies. Before the procedures, participants completed an online survey about their lifestyle habits and how they typically behaved while using the toilet.

Doctors then examined them for signs of haemorrhoids.

Higher risk observed

Researchers found that about two-thirds of the participants reported using smartphones while sitting on the toilet.

After adjusting for factors such as age, exercise habits and fibre intake, the study found that smartphone users had a 46 percent higher risk of haemorrhoids compared with people who did not use their phones during bathroom visits.

Longer bathroom visits

The research also showed that smartphone users tended to remain seated on the toilet for longer periods.

Around 37 percent of phone users said they typically spent more than five minutes on the toilet, compared with 7.1 percent of non-users.

Spending longer periods seated can increase pressure in the rectal area, which researchers say may contribute to haemorrhoids.

A common habit

The findings highlight how a simple everyday behaviour may have unexpected health consequences.

Researchers suggest limiting time spent on the toilet and avoiding distractions such as smartphones to help reduce potential risk.

Sources: PLOS One, Daily Express