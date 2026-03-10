Putin fears coup from former friend: Shuts down internet i Moscow

Vladimir Putin has built his rule on suspicion, control and loyalty at the top of the Russian state.

Over the years, the Kremlin leader has repeatedly reshuffled officials, sidelined rivals and relied on the security services to guard against any threat from within.

That climate has long fueled speculation about internal rivalries inside Russia’s ruling elite.

In a system where power struggles rarely play out in public, even small disruptions can trigger intense rumours about what may be happening behind the scenes.

Now fresh claims from Moscow are adding to that atmosphere of uncertainty.

Internet outages begin

Reports circulating in Moscow suggest that authorities have partially restricted internet and mobile communications in parts of the Russian capital.

The claims were published by the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which is known for citing sources within Russia’s security services.

According to the channel, the disruptions have affected central Moscow and areas close to sensitive state institutions.

The claims remain unverified, but they have fueled speculation that the restrictions may be linked to tensions inside Russia’s ruling system.

Shoigu rumours grow

At the centre of the rumours is Sergei Shoigu, the former defence minister who was removed from that role in May 2024.

Shoigu was later appointed secretary of Russia’s Security Council, a position that still gives him influence inside the Kremlin.

For years, Shoigu was regarded as one of Putin’s closest allies. The two men were often shown together during public appearances and highly publicised trips.

But reports suggest relations between them have deteriorated in recent months, especially after a widening crackdown on figures linked to Shoigu.

Allies under pressure

Several people connected to Shoigu have faced arrests, investigations and corruption allegations.

Among the latest cases is former deputy defence minister Ruslan Tsalikov, who investigators reportedly suspect of amassing around 64 million dollars in family wealth through corrupt practices.

VChK-OGPU claimed that fears inside the Kremlin go beyond corruption cases and extend to concern about a possible challenge to Putin’s authority.

“The Kremlin fears a coup attempt by Sergei Shoigu’s clan,” the channel said.

The report added that communications were being disrupted not only in central Moscow but also in areas linked to law enforcement.

“In addition to the centre, communication is jammed where there are law enforcement facilities or in the residences of law enforcement officers.”

Moscow hit by chaos

Residents and businesses in Moscow have complained about the communication problems.

According to reports, restaurants have struggled to accept bookings, while messaging services such as Telegram have faced disruptions.

One retailer described the situation simply as “chaos”.

A source cited by VChK-OGPU linked the timing of the internet restrictions to the investigations targeting people close to Shoigu.

“The restrictions on cellular communication and the Internet in the centre of the capital and in some areas of Moscow suspiciously coincided with the beginning of investigative activities against the closest people to Shoigu and himself,” the source said.

Power struggle at top

The same source said the attempt to send Tsalikov to Lefortovo prison led to an intense struggle among senior officials.

“The attempt to send Tsalikov, the ex-Minister of Defence’s closest friend and associate, to Lefortovo was accompanied by some kind of insane struggle at the top. And it ended with the fact that Tsalikov did not go to Lefortovo.”

Instead, the case reportedly ended in house arrest.

The source added that Shoigu still retains significant support in the upper levels of power, including within the special services and the defence ministry.

Analyst sees purge

Political analyst Andrey Pertsev said the campaign against Shoigu’s allies points to rising tensions inside Russia’s elite.

“The thoroughness with which Sergei Shoigu’s clan is being purged vividly illustrates how sharply the level of internal conflicts within the power vertical has risen,” he said.

Pertsev suggested that Shoigu could eventually be pushed to leave his Security Council post in exchange for immunity.

But he warned that such guarantees are often unreliable in Russian politics.

Pressure on Kremlin

The rumours come at a difficult moment for Moscow.

Shoigu has not been publicly seen or quoted since March 5, according to the original report, even though he was expected to play some role in Russia’s response to the crisis in the Middle East.

At the same time, the Kremlin is under pressure from developments on the battlefield in Ukraine and growing concerns over the Russian economy after years of war.

Shoigu remains one of the longest-serving senior officials in post-Soviet Russian government and has held high office since 1991.

Sources: Daily Express, VChK-OGPU