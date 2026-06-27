Cameras strapped to factory workers’ heads: Are they training their replacements?

Routine labour is being captured for automation systems far from the shop floor. Many people creating that material have little say over its future use.

Humanoid robots cannot learn factory work from text alone. They need to see how people move in real spaces: how hands guide cloth, how tools are handled, how small errors are fixed before they become visible.

That demand has made first-person workplace material valuable to robotics companies. In India, where garment, construction and assembly work employ huge numbers of people, everyday labour is becoming a source of training material, according to The Guardian.

The attraction is not only scale. Lower costs, dense factory floors and repeated manual tasks make India especially useful for companies trying to teach machines how human work is done.

At one garment factory near Delhi, Lalita, a 32-year-old worker, was told to wear a head-mounted camera while sewing shirts and trousers. The device followed her movements as she worked through collars, seams and fabric adjustments.

The sewing line grew quieter

“The way people mount a CCTV camera on a wall, they mounted one on us,” she told the newspaper.

At first, Lalita said, the workers laughed at the headgear. But the mood shifted. Conversations became softer, and people grew more aware of pauses, mistakes and ordinary movement on the line.

The Guardian examined six factories in five Indian states and found that workers wearing cameras or smart glasses were not separately paid for material later sold to technology firms.

“Sometimes they give us a soft drink,” Lalita said.

Several companies said factories were compensated and permissions were handled through management. None of the seven technology firms interviewed said they sought consent directly from workers.

Scroll.in has reviewed records showing that some workplace videos were also used for productivity reports, including worker rankings and estimates of inactive time.

Workers are left outside the deal

Geeta Thatra of Work Fair and Free Foundation said insecure employment makes consent difficult:

“A worker may appear to agree to wear a camera, but can they realistically refuse without fearing consequences for their job?”

The practice has also moved beyond factories. Munazir, a mason in Bengaluru, said he earns extra income recording construction tasks, but does not know how the material will be used.

For workers, the concern is no longer only privacy. Their recorded routines may help create machines that reduce demand for their own labour, while giving them no lasting claim on the value produced.

“Who is going to pay us when we are replaced by robots?” Lalita said.

Sources: The Guardian, Scroll.in