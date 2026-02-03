France Raids Elon Musk’s X Offices as Investigation Expands

It is not unusual these days for large tech companies to face legal pressure in Europe.

Laws keep getting tighter, and governments are paying closer attention to how major platforms operate. France is one of the countries taking a more aggressive approach, especially when it comes to online safety and the use of artificial intelligence. That broader climate is the backdrop for what happened in Paris this week.

Expanding Investigations into Grok

The Paris prosecutor’s office announced that investigators carried out a search at the French office of X, reports WP. The search is part of a case that began in January 2025. A specialized cybercrime unit is handling the operation. Europol is also taking part in the investigation. The prosecutor’s office said it would stop using X and move to other social media platforms.

In the same statement, officials said they are expanding their investigation into Grok. Grok is the AI chatbot developed by one of Elon Musk’s companies. Prosecutors will look into possible involvement in storing and sharing child sexual abuse images. They will also examine whether the system helped create sexual deepfakes that violated personal image rights.

Manipulations of Algorithms?

The prosecutor’s office said that Elon Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino have been summoned for questioning. The interviews are voluntary. Both are being called in because they were responsible for the platform at the time the alleged offenses took place. French officials said the investigation is meant to push X to follow national rules.

This is not the only legal issue facing the platform. France opened an inquiry into X over suspected manipulation of algorithms for foreign interference. That investigation began after complaints filed by MP Eric Bothorel and a senior civil servant. Bothorel said he saw fewer diverse viewpoints on the platform. He also said that the way X handles moderation and algorithmic decisions is unclear.

The pressure on X fits a wider trend in Europe, where governments are trying to enforce stronger digital protections. For France, this case is turning into an important test of how far authorities can go when they believe a platform is breaking the law.