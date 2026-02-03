Costco recalls bakery item over allergy risk

Customers are being urged to check their kitchens.

Costco has issued a recall for a bakery product sold in dozens of its US warehouses. According to information published on Costco’s website, the recall affects mini beignets that were incorrectly packaged.

The desserts were sold between January 16 and January 30 at Costco locations in 23 states.

Packaging mix-up

The product involved is mini beignets filled with caramel that were mistakenly packaged as mini beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut.

Because of this error, the ingredient list on the packaging does not accurately reflect the contents.

Costco said the issue poses a risk to customers with tree nut allergies, particularly those allergic to hazelnuts.

Health concerns

Hazelnuts are a known trigger for serious allergic reactions.

For people with a tree nut allergy, consuming the recalled beignets could lead to symptoms ranging from hives and nausea to difficulty breathing, dizziness or vomiting.

In severe cases, exposure can result in anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that requires immediate medical attention.

Where sold

The recalled beignets were sold in Costco warehouses across the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Customers who purchased the product during the affected period are advised not to consume it if they or someone in their household has a hazelnut allergy.

Costco has advised customers with concerns to contact their local warehouse or visit the company’s customer service page for more information about the recall and next steps.

The company has not reported any confirmed illnesses linked to the product but emphasized that undeclared allergens are treated as a serious safety issue.

Sources: Costco website