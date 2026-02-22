Google blocks millions of risky Android apps in major Play Store crackdown

Google has carried out what is being described as its largest cleanup of the Play Store to date.

The company says it blocked millions of potentially harmful Android apps before they could reach users.

According to NokiaPowerUser, Google revealed that it prevented a significant number of risky applications from being published on the Play Store as part of an expanded security push.

Massive review effort

The report says Google blocked millions of apps that violated its policies, including those linked to malware, fraud and privacy risks.

The company also banned hundreds of thousands of developer accounts found to be associated with harmful or deceptive activity.

Google’s review systems combine automated tools with human oversight to identify suspicious behavior before apps are approved.

Stricter enforcement

As cited by NokiaPowerUser, Google said it has strengthened verification requirements for developers and tightened rules around sensitive permissions.

The company has also expanded real-time threat detection and improved artificial intelligence systems designed to flag risky software.

These measures are part of a broader effort to limit the spread of malicious apps and protect user data.

Ongoing battle

Despite the large-scale enforcement action, Google acknowledged that bad actors continue to evolve their tactics.

The Play Store, which hosts millions of apps globally, remains a constant target for developers attempting to bypass security checks.

The latest figures highlight the scale of Google’s ongoing effort to keep the Android ecosystem secure as mobile threats grow more sophisticated.

Sources: NokiaPowerUser