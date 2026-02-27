Is Big Tech finally facing a legal reckoning over teen social media harm?

A closely watched trial in Los Angeles could reshape how far U.S. courts are willing to go in holding technology companies responsible for the mental health of young users.

Others are reading now

A closely watched trial in Los Angeles could reshape how far U.S. courts are willing to go in holding technology companies responsible for the mental health of young users.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand this week as part of a case that legal observers say may test the limits of long-standing protections for online platforms.

high stakes in los angeles

The lawsuit, filed by a 20-year-old, is being heard as part of a broader wave of litigation involving more than 1,600 plaintiffs, Mashable reported. The complaints target Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and Google’s YouTube, alleging their platforms were engineered in ways critics say encouraged prolonged engagement among minors.

TikTok and Snapchat have reached settlements in the Los Angeles proceedings, according to Mashable, while other related cases remain active.

At issue is whether companies can be held liable for alleged psychological harm linked to how their products are designed, not just for user-generated content. That distinction could prove significant given the liability shield platforms have historically relied upon under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Also read

scrutiny of platform design

During questioning, Zuckerberg was pressed on Meta’s safeguards for younger users and internal performance metrics. Mashable reported that the plaintiff’s attorney challenged him over whether the company’s systems incentivized higher engagement.

Zuckerberg disputed the claim that Meta seeks to maximize time spent on Instagram regardless of user well-being.

“If you do something that’s not good for people, maybe they’ll spend more time [on Instagram] short term, but if they’re not happy with it, they’re not going to use it over time,” he said. “I’m not trying to maximize the amount of time people spend every month.”

He also testified that Meta has implemented measures intended to limit underage access to its platforms, Mashable noted.

debate over teen use

Earlier in the trial, Instagram head Adam Mosseri addressed accusations that the app fosters addiction among teenagers. While rejecting the term “clinical addiction,” he acknowledged that some users experience what he described as “problematic use.”

Also read

“It’s relative. Yes, for an individual, there’s such a thing as using Instagram more than you feel good about,” Mosseri said. “We make less money from teens than any other demographic on the platform.”

In a statement released before testimony began, Meta said jurors would need to decide whether Instagram meaningfully contributed to the plaintiff’s mental health challenges, arguing she had faced serious difficulties before turning to social media.

The verdict could influence future lawsuits and intensify calls in Washington for stricter oversight of how digital platforms are built and marketed to young people.

Sources: Mashable