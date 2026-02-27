The Health Effects of Extended Missions in Space

Life in orbit may appear routine, but months in microgravity can significantly affect the human body.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station must manage a range of physical and psychological changes while away from Earth.

According to BGR, even in the absence of emergencies, space travel presents ongoing health challenges.

bone and muscle loss

Without gravity placing stress on the body, bones and muscles gradually weaken. Weight-bearing areas such as the hips and legs are especially affected.

According to BGR, citing NASA estimates, astronauts can lose about 1.5% of bone density per month in space. Crew members exercise daily using resistance equipment, but some loss is still unavoidable.

balance and motion sickness

Microgravity disrupts the body’s sense of orientation. On Earth, the inner ear and visual system rely on gravity to help maintain balance.

According to BGR, astronauts may experience nausea and disorientation until their bodies adapt. The adjustment process can occur again upon returning to Earth.

fluid shifts and sinus issues

Gravity normally helps regulate how fluids move through the body. In space, fluids redistribute, often leading to sinus congestion and facial pressure.

According to BGR, astronauts frequently report headaches and breathing discomfort as mucus does not drain the way it does on Earth.

skin changes on feet

Extended periods without standing or walking can affect the skin on astronauts’ feet.

According to BGR, the thick skin on the soles may soften and peel in microgravity, a phenomenon astronauts have nicknamed “baby feet.” Walking can feel uncomfortable after returning to Earth.

psychological strain

Long missions also test emotional resilience. Despite extensive training, astronauts may experience loneliness or irritability due to isolation.

According to BGR, maintaining strong communication with Earth and healthy crew relationships is considered essential to mission safety.

Sources: BGR