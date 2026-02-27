US Shutdown Delays $900 Million in World Cup Security Grants

Local officials are warning that without immediate financial clarity, critical safety operations may fall behind schedule. Congressional testimony has intensified concerns that unresolved budget disputes could ripple far beyond the stadium gates.

With the World Cup set to open in June across the United States, Canada and Mexico, political wrangling in Washington is intruding on tournament planning. Several US host cities say, writes BBC, that security preparations are being strained by a federal funding freeze tied to a partial government shutdown.

The US is scheduled to stage 78 matches in 11 cities, a nationwide operation requiring coordination between local police, federal agencies and private organizers. But key money has yet to flow. The clock is ticking.

License on the line

In Foxborough, Massachusetts, officials have warned they may withhold the entertainment license required for matches at Gillette Stadium unless security funding is confirmed. The 64,000-seat stadium is due to host seven games, including a quarterfinal.

The Daily Mail reports that the town is awaiting $7.8 million to cover policing and other safety measures. Board members have indicated they will not issue the license ahead of a March 17 deadline without assurances that the costs will be reimbursed.

“It’s the equivalent of seven Super Bowls here and 39 days of coverage, which is not small and not to be lost. We have to secure that facility for 39 days straight,” said Bill Yukna of the Foxborough Select Board.

“It comes down to sounding like Foxborough is being the bad guys here, but we really aren’t. All we’re trying to do is protect our citizens,” he added.

For a town of around 18,000 residents, leaders argue, fronting millions of dollars is not feasible.

Funds in limbo

Nearly $900 million allocated to US host cities has not been released because of the shutdown, according to BBC. At a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on February 25, officials described how delays in disbursing federal grants and coordination problems between agencies and city organizers have pushed preparations behind schedule.

Some participants warned of “catastrophic” consequences if the impasse continues.

In Miami, host committee chief operating officer Ray Martinez told lawmakers that organizers could be forced to cancel fan events unless $70 million arrives by the end of March.

“We have to start making some really tough decisions and it starts with our fan festival,” Martinez said during the hearing. “Without receiving this money, it could be catastrophic for our planning and co-ordination.”

“The matches up at the stadium will take place, but preparing for all the impromptu events and watch parties that we are expecting to see will be in jeopardy,” he added.

Security role debated

The February hearing also turned to the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. BBC reported that acting ICE director Todd Lyons described the agency as “a key part of the overall security apparatus for the World Cup” when questioned about enforcement activity during the tournament.

Lyons told the committee that ICE was “dedicated to securing that operation, and we are dedicated to the security of all of our participants as well as visitors.”

Fifa has stated that safety is its “top priority” and that it is working closely with authorities on security planning.

If the money remains frozen, the biggest challenge before kickoff may not be on the field.

Sources: BBC Sport, Daily Mail