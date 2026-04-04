Parents could be owed £5,000 after pension error

Had a child before 2010? You could be owed money.

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Parents across the UK could be entitled to thousands of pounds after a government error affected state pension records for decades.

Experts say those who had children between 1978 and 2010 may have missed out on payments linked to childcare responsibilities.

The issue centres on Home Responsibilities Protection (HRP), a system designed to protect people’s state pensions if they took time off work to care for children or others.

According to BBC Money Box journalist Dan Whitworth, many people who qualified did not have HRP properly recorded on their National Insurance records.

This could mean they were underpaid when they later claimed their state pension.

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Who is affected

The problem mainly affects people who claimed child benefit for children under 16 between 1978 and 2010.

It can also apply to those who cared for someone who was sick or disabled, or shared childcare responsibilities with a partner.

Whitworth explained that HRP reduces the number of years needed to qualify for a full state pension.

Some people could receive back payments worth thousands of pounds.

Whitworth said cases vary, but many could be owed around £5,000.

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In one example shared on BBC’s Morning Live, a woman received £35,000 after her pension had been underpaid for years.

Her weekly payments also increased significantly after the correction.

How to claim

The Department for Work and Pensions launched a correction scheme in 2023 to fix the issue.

People who think they may be affected are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply.

Claims can be made through HMRC, either by phone or using an online form.

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Experts say anyone who took time out of work to care for children or others during the affected years should review their records.

Sources: BBC Money Box, HMRC, Department for Work and Pensions, Ladbible