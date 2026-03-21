UK government issues guide on preparing for a nuclear emergency

With tensions rising between the US, UK, and Iran, many people are asking what they would do if the unimaginable happened.

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A nuclear strike on Britain is extremely unlikely, but officials have issued guidance on how to stay safe just in case. This includes what to stock up on, where to shelter, and how to manage food and water.

Non-perishable foods

If radioactive material lands on soil or water, it means that crops and animals can become contaminated. Leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables are especially vulnerable because they absorb contaminants from the ground. Farm animals that eat these plants can also pass radioactive material into milk, meat, and other products. Authorities would likely impose limits on selling food from affected areas to reduce the risk, writes Daily Record.

To prepare, experts recommend stocking non-perishable foods that are nutritious and can last for days or weeks. Useful items include canned beans, tuna, salmon, chicken, or turkey. Dried fruits, cereal, nuts, peanut butter, and crackers are also good options. These can be eaten without refrigeration and provide variety during an emergency.

Water and shelter

Water is just as important. In a radioactive emergency, rivers, wells, and lakes may be off-limits, and local water treatment could be disrupted. Even though companies can supply bottled water, it is wise to keep your own reserve. Extra water bottles at home are a simple and practical step.

Cooking could be a challenge if electricity or gas is unavailable. Having a portable camping stove, small oven, or backup generator can make a big difference. Sterno cans, which provide heat without electricity, are another handy option for warming food.

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The safest place to shelter is indoors with all windows and doors closed. The center of the building, away from outside walls, is the best spot. This reduces exposure to radioactive dust and particles that may settle on external surfaces.

If officials instruct people to stay at home, you could be indoors for several days. Having food, water, and basic supplies ready is essential. Even though the chances of a nuclear event are tiny, following this guidance can help you feel more prepared and keep your household safe in an unlikely emergency.