Israel’s attacks force Iranian officers to leave Lebanon

The conflict between Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran has been growing more intense.

Over the past years, Israel has targeted Hezbollah’s top commanders, changing the balance of power in the region. This has forced Iran to step up its involvement in Lebanon.

Hezbollah weakened

Most of the Iranian officers in Lebanon are part of the elite Qods Force. They act as military advisors to Hezbollah. Their influence on Hezbollah’s operations has increased a lot in the last two years. Israeli officials say this happened because Israel killed many of Hezbollah’s experienced leaders. Iran had to fill the gap.

Israel’s attacks have weakened Hezbollah’s forces. At first, Hezbollah did not want to open a new front with Israel. But on March 1, under strong pressure from Iran, the group joined the war, reports WP.

Since the war began, Israel has killed several Iranian military personnel connected to Hezbollah. Among them were the commander of the IRGC’s Lebanese unit and his deputy. These losses hit Iran’s presence in Lebanon hard.

They warned them

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made a strong statement on Tuesday. They warned Iranian officers to leave Lebanon within 24 hours or face attacks wherever they are. This scared many Iranian officers who were still in the country.

Israeli officials say that dozens of IRGC soldiers have left Lebanon. Some worked at the Iranian embassy in Beirut. A small group remains to keep the Qods Force’s presence and stay in contact with Hezbollah.

An Israeli Defense Ministry official told Axios that they expect more Iranian officers to leave Lebanon in the coming days.

Hezbollah is in a tough spot after Israel’s attacks. The Lebanese government is also taking steps against the group. The situation is changing fast, and the balance of power in Lebanon is shifting because of these recent events.